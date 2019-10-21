Wakefield Trinity looking to secure 'top-quality signing' from NRL

Wakefield Trinity are hoping to recruit a "top-quality signing" from the NRL, according to head coach Chris Chester.

Trinity have currently added Joe Westerman, Alex Walker, Chris Green and Ryan Hampshire to their ranks for next campaign.

Two more announcements are due in the coming weeks, with the club set to confirm a fifth new arrival later today.

"I don't think we are quite done yet, we want to get one more over the line," said Chester.

"But we will just have to wait and see. I think the key is to be patient and see what drops out of the NRL and if there is any movement in Super League."

Chester has been pleased with Wakefield's recruitment for 2020, confirming that two more deals are close to being finalised.

The Trinity chief admits he does have his eye on one more recruit, hailing the player as a "top-quality signing," if Wakefield can get a deal done.

He added: "We have still got another two to finalise and announce.

"Barring those couple that we are looking at, I am looking at a top-quality signing from the NRL, that'll compliment the side.

"We have had a remit this year of trying to sign young, hungry players and I think we have done that so far.

"I just want one more quality player to come through the door.

"It is just a matter of not rushing into anything. We are getting names thrown at us daily but they have got to fit the right criteria."

Meanwhile, former Wakefield winger Mason Caton-Brown scored the only try for Jamaica as they lost 38-6 to England Knights yesterday.

The Reggae Warriors, who also had Ben Jones-Bishop in their squad, took on the Knights at Leeds Rhinos' Headingley Stadium as part of their preparations for the 2021 World Cup.