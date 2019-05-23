Wakefield Trinity: ‘Magic Easter’ is the way to go advocates fan Chris Chester

Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester has called for a rethink of the Dacia Magic Weekend.

Chester’s side play Catalans Dragons on Saturday in the opening game of the event which will be staged in Liverpool.

Kelepi Tanginoa.

The Magic Weekend, when an entire round of Betfred Super League matches is played over two days at one venue, has been going since 2007, but this year’s is the first at Anfield.

The home of Liverpool Football Club will become the fifth stadium to host Magic after Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield, Manchester City’s Etihad and St James’s Park, Newcastle, where it was based for the last four years.

Chester confirmed he is a “big fan” of the concept, but believes it is time for a new approach.

“I am led to believe it will be the lowest turnout we’ve had since it started,” he said.

“I liked it at Cardiff and I was disappointed when they got rid of it there.

“I am very disappointed they have moved it from Newcastle, I have never been to Anfield and I don’t know what Liverpool’s like.

“I have had some decent success [at Magic] and a couple of tough losses, it is a good weekend and I would like to see it played around Easter to go away from two games over the Easter period.”

The Trinity boss reckons playing two games in four or five days over Easter puts too much strain on players.

“The game has got quicker, there’s fewer interchanges and the ball’s in play a lot longer,” he pointed out.

“Two games in a few days is too much.

“I’d like to see one played on the Thursday, a couple on Good Friday and do it that way over Easter.

“I don’t know where it would be played, but I just think we need to go away from two games over Easter and replace it with a Magic Weekend.

“I would be a big advocate of that and it’s something to think about.”

Chester will name his squad today, but confirmed Trinity’s new signing from Manly Sea Eagles Kelepi Tanginoa will make his debut.

The Australian forward arrived in this country on Monday and trained with Trinity for the first time the following day.