Wakefield Trinity make loan swoop for Junior Sa’u - Pauli Pauli joins Salford in exchange

Wakefield Trinity have signed centre Junior Sa’u on a month’s loan from Salford Red Devils in a swap deal involving forward Pauli Pauli.

Sau, 32, played for Newcastle Knights and Melbourne Storm in the NRL before moving to Salford in 2014.

Pauli Pauli playing for Wakefield against Salford earlier this season. Picture James Hardisty.

Trinity have been struggling for outside-backs following injuries to Bill Tuopu and Joe Arundel and coach Chris Chester said: ”To bring in a player of Junior’s quality at this point of the season is great for us.

”With Joe and Bill still six weeks away from returning, he really strengthens us and adds some real good depth.”

Chester confirmed New Zealand-born Sa’u is likely to make his debut in Saturday’s game at London Broncos.

Sa’u, who has played for the Kiwis and Samoa, said he is “genuinely excited to get started”.

He said: ”Wakefield play a good style of football that suits me and I’m just relishing the challenge ahead of me.

”I met the boys today [Tuesday] and they were all welcoming.

“Wakefield are a club that are getting better and better each year and I believe they can go all the way.”

Australian Pauli is in his second season at Wakefield after joining them from Newcastle Knights.

Chester said: “He’s out of contract at the end of the season and he’ll get to look at Salford and get some minutes.

“In the last two weeks he has played for 16 minutes and 12 minutes which is not good for him.

“James Batchelor was very good for us last week, Kirmo [Danny Kirmond] and Justin Horo have been good and we’ll get Matty Ashurst back for the Magic Weekend so this gives Pauli a chance to get some game time under his belt.”