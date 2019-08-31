Wakefield Trinity must 'stick to basics' against in-form Wigan Warriors, says Bill Tupou

Bill Tupou feels that Wakefield Trinity need to “stick to the basics” when they host Wigan Warriors on Sunday afternoon.

The 29-year-old scored his first try since returning from injury as Wakefield beat Hull KR 38-10 in their last outing.

Confidence has been restored to the Trinity ranks since that win but the challenges won’t get any easier for Wakefield.

They face in-form Wigan, who have won nine of their last 10 league games, at Belle Vue this weekend before a trip to Warrington Wolves and a clash against London Broncos to finish the season.

And Tupou insists that Trinity need to do the simple things right if they are to come away with the two points on Sunday.

“We have got to put ourselves in the mindset of always completing high,” said Tupou.

“If we do that we can beat the teams like Wigan and Warrington.

“I think having this week off will be good for us to get back to practising what we do best.

“If we stick to the basics we can hopefully get that win over Wigan.”

Trinity were thumped 46-16 by Wigan when the sides met at the DW Stadium last month.

And Tupou admits that defeat will give Wakefield motivation to put that result right on Sunday.

He added: “When we played against Wigan, we were in it at the start but then they just blew us apart.

“We usually do well against Wigan so when they come here we want to beat them. We are going to put our all in and hopefully get that win and then our worries will be gone.

“Our main focus has to get back to being level headed.”

Tupou confessed it was a great feeling to score his first try since returning from a groin injury that sidelined him for three months.

The score put Wakefield in control of their clash at Hull KR, with victory keeping their destiny in their own hands.

“It has been a while since I last scored, so it was good to get that feeling back,” he said.

“It was good because that try got us 12 to 14 points ahead and we knew we had the game after that.”

On Trinity’s recent win over the Robins, Tupou added: “It was a big one for both teams. Everyone knew how big that game was.

“Everything we did good we celebrated and everything bad we got around each other to pick ourselves up. If something went wrong, the big message was how we should stick together.

“For us as a team we all knew that we had to focus on ourselves.

“That was the main thing for us. If we stuck to what we do best we could do the job on the day.

“I think we had a few unforced errors toward the back end of the first half.

“Completing was the main thing we focused on and we obviously took that in and completed up to 90 per cent in the second half.

“That as a big plus for us and a big part of us getting the win.”

Elsewhere in the relegation fight, Huddersfield Giants face Hull FC, Hull KR travel to Catalans Dragons and London Broncos host Leeds Rhinos in a four-pointer.