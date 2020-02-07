Wakefield Trinity out to contain Catalans Dragons' 'big blokes' as they seek first win of Super League season

Wakefield Trinity will need to contain Catalans Dragons’ “big middles” if they are to gain the upper hand - and victory - on Sunday afternoon, believes head coach Chris Chester.

Trinity started their Super League campaign with a dismal defeat at Hull KR on Friday night while Catalans didn’t fare any better in their first outing, losing to Huddersfield Giants in the south of France on Saturday.

Joe Westerman scores for Wakefield Trinity at Hull KR. PIC: Allan McKenzie\SWpix.com.

The sides meet at Belle Vue this weekend, both keen to avoid back-to-back defeats.

And Chester has identified the areas where he feels the Dragons - who could hand a debut to controversial signing Israel Folau - will be at their most dangerous.

“They are a big side. They have got some big human beings in the middle of the park,” said Chester.

“We have got to try and contain those big middles. We don’t want to play a big team through the middle, we will try and move the big blokes around.

“We might get an edge that way. The physicality, that it is the strength about them. When [Michael] McIlroum plays well, the team generally plays well.

“We just need to make sure we learn from our mistakes on Friday night and improve. And hopefully get our home season off to a positive start.”

Chester lamented an error-riddled display at Hull KR last weekend as Trinity got their season off to the worst possible start.

The Trinity chief wants his players to cut out the unforced mistakes as they take to the field at Belle Vue for the first time this season.

“It is a new week now. We put that [Hull KR loss] to bed on Saturday morning,” added Chester of the defeat.

“Everybody was really disappointed with the performance and the errors. To make 16 in one game is a ridiculous amount of errors to make.

“I would probably say that 90 per cent of those errors were players not under any kind of pressure.

“That is the disappointing part of it. You can never win games when you haven’t got the ball.

“We just had to do too much defending because of lack of ball control. That is the big thing we need to get back.

“More than anything it is about simplifying what we do out on the field and make sure we don’t make the same mistakes this weekend.”

Wakefield will be without veteran half-back Danny Brough after he picked up an ankle injury at Hull College Craven Park.

Initial fears were that the 37-year-old had ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament but scans have revealed damage to his posterior cruciate ligament, which is much less severe.

Reece Lyne was withdrawn with a head injury but he will return in time for Sunday’s match.

Any player who fails a head assessment is not allowed to return to action for seven days as Chester added: “Reece came off with concussion-like symptoms and couldn’t go back onto the field.

“He will just follow the normal protocol and we are just fortunate that we have got a nine-day turnaround.

“It means Reece will be able to play. We have got 11 guys on the list that can’t train.

“It has been a tough few days but there is certainly more positive news to come in the next couple of weeks.

“People like: Dave Fifita, Ti Arona, Jordan Crowther, George King and Chris Green, those guys that have been out for large parts and we are expecting them back over the next two to three weeks.”