Wakefield Trinity's Chris Chester feels 'right guy' appointed England chief as former Wigan Warriors boss Shaun Wane joins national side as head coach

Chris Chester feels that the Rugby Football League have appointed the “right guy” as England head coach after Shaun Wane signed a two-contract with the national side on Monday.

Wane spent eight seasons as head coach at Wigan Warrios, winning three Super League titles and one Challenge Cup.

Wakefield Trinity head coach Chris Chester. PIC: Allan McKenzie\SWpix.com

He left the Warriors in 2018 after winning his third Grand Final and had recently been working as High Performance Coach for Scottish Rugby.

And Chester, who has faced the 55-year-old on numerous occasions as an opposition coach, has hailed the arrival of the former Leeds forward.

“I think it is a great appointment. I think he should have been appointed first time round,” said Chester.

“We wanted somebody English in and he wears his heart on his sleeve.

"I am really pleased for him. I genuinely feel that they have got the right guy leading the national team and I couldn’t be happier.”

Wane’s two-year deal will see him lead England into this autumn’s Ashes series against Australia and the 2021 Rugby League World Cup in England.

The former Wigan chief will replace Wayne Bennett as head coach, bringing the Australian’s four-year stint in the role to an end.

England reached the final of the 2017 of the Rugby League World Cup under Bennett and Wane has vowed to do what he can to take England one step further next year.

“I am honoured to be appointed head coach of my country’s national team at such an exciting and important time for rugby league in England,” said Wane.

“We have a three-Test Ashes series against Australia this autumn, and after that we host the World Cup in 2021.

"Everyone who knows me knows that I’ve always loved the game of rugby league, and been proud of British rugby league.

“I’m looking forward so much to starting work with the outstanding rugby league players we have in this country, and also the guys who have enjoyed success in Australia in recent years, to do all we can to win the World Cup next year. ”