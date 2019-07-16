Wakefield Trinity's David Fifita appeals for help after his Honda scooter is stolen from doorstep

Wakefield Trinity forward David Fifita has appealed for help after his Honda motor-scooter was stolen from his doorstep.

The 30-year-old Trinity star posted on social media asking people to message him if they came across the stolen vehicle.

Fifita occasionally uses the 2019 model of the Honda PCX 125 to get to and from Wakefield training.

The incident has been reported to the police but Fifita is asking people to stay vigilant.

The Wakefield forward is currently out of action with a foot injury, which is expected to keep him out for the next four weeks.

He was sidelined as Trinity lost to Castleford Tigers on Friday night and is unlikely to be fit for Thursday's trip to Wigan Warriors.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed a fine season for Wakefield and is currently fourth in the Man of Steel rankings, despite missing a number of games through injury.