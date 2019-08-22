Wakefield Trinity's fight to avoid relegation 'isn't done' insists Ryan Hampshire

Wakefield Trinity gave their survival hopes a huge boost last weekend but the “job isn’t done” insists full-back Ryan Hampshire.

Trinity snapped a five-game losing streak with a crucial victory at relegation rivals Hull Kingston Rovers on Sunday afternoon.

Hampshire scored two late tries in the contest, to put the seal on a wonderful afternoon for Wakefield.

The mood in the Trinity camp has completely shifted following the morale-boosting success, but Hampshire insists Wakefield aren’t safe yet.

They have the benefit of a weekend’s rest with the Challenge Cup Final between St Helens and Warrington Wolves taking centre stage at Wembley.

Wakefield welcome Wigan Warriors to Belle Vue on September 1 before facing Warrington in their final away game on September 6.

Chris Chester’s side then end their 2019 campaign with a home clash against London Broncos.

Trinity’s win in East Yorkshire on Sunday was only their second in 13 outings, and Hampshire says Wakefield won’t get carried away by the triumph.

“It was one win in 12 games [before Sunday] and I had never really been in that type of situation,” he told BBC Radio Leeds.

“As a kid growing up I was always in winning teams, so I had never experienced that kind of a losing run.

“But you see could the fans, it was an unbelievable feeling for them.

“But the job is still not done, so we go again.”

Wakefield had sat as high as third in Super League after a 26-25 success at Huddersfield Giants in May.

But a spate of injuries started Trinity’s slide down the table and Hampshire wants to restore the winning feeling on a regular basis.

He said: “Before this run we went on, we were third and in a quarter final and winning games.

“I want to get back to that consistent winning.

“A lot of players had been down because of their personal performances and that leads into a loss.

“There are three games left and we want to build some good performances individually.”

Hampshire scored two tries in four minutes at Craven Park on Sunday as Wakefield cranked up the pressure on their Yorkshire foes.

London Broncos, Huddersfield Giants and the Robins all sit on 18 points, with the Broncos in bottom spot on points difference.

Trinity and Leeds Rhinos sit just above them with 20 points each.

Hampshire’s brace put the result beyond doubt with his first coming after he picked up a loose ball after James Batchelor’s tackle had forced it from Ben Crooks’ grasp.

His second was a delightful chip and chase from an initial Tyler Randell break.

“The first one was all James Batchelor. I just had to pick up,” Hampshire added.

“I didn’t even break into a sprint then, all credit to him on that one.”

Reflecting on his second try, he said: “I realised the full-back wasn’t there as there had been a break in play. It was going back to my youth, that is what I was best at and I just backed myself with it.”

He added: “I enjoy the pressure. There have been situations in the last few years where I have had to get kicks, tackles and runs.

“I love that kind of stuff but some players are the opposite and they look to people like me to provide something.”