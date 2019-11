Trinity will welcome Catalans Dragons to Belle Vue on Sunday, February 9 for their opening home game. A derby with Castleford Tigers awaits at the end of February while a trip to France to face Catalans comes on May 2. Trinity will face two away games against Toronto Wolfpack but only one of those games will be in Canada with the other set to be played in the UK. Scroll down for a full break down of Wakefield's 2020 fixtures.

January, 31 Hull KR (A), 7.45pm Wakefield travel to Hull KR for their 2020 Super League opener.

February 9, Catalans Dragons (H), 3pm Wakefield host Catalans in their first game of the new season at Belle Vue.

February 16, Warrington Wolves (H), 3pm Challenge Cup holders Warrington Wolves visit Belle Vue on Sunday, February 16.

February 21, Castleford Tigers (A), 7.45pm Wakefield's trip to Castleford will be shown live on Sky Sports.

