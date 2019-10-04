Wakefield Trinity's George King named in Ireland squad for World Cup qualifiers

WAKEFIELD Trinity forward George King has been included in the Ireland squad for the upcoming 2021 World Cup European qualifiers.

The Huddersfield-born player, who qualifies for the Wolfhounds on the heritage rule, has been capped five times by Ireland.

Former Wakefield half-back and Ireland captain Liam Finn retired from the international game last year.

Toronto Wolfpack hooker Bob Beswick has been handed the armband for the upcoming qualifiers as Ireland prepare for games against Italy and Spain.

The top two teams in the three-nation pool will qualify for the tournament, which will be held in England in 2021.

A total of 37 players have been named in the train-on squad, with 11 players from the Irish domestic league also included.

Head coach Stuart Littler said: "Our squad has a youthful look to it with some added quality.

"We are excited as to what the future holds for Rugby League Ireland. The work done domestically this year has been exceptional and a real step forward.

"The World Cup is just around the corner and this tournament will assist with the future development and exposure of our players to the international environment."

Ireland open their qualifiers against Spain in Valencia on October 26 before meeting Italy in Santry on November 9.