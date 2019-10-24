Wakefield Trinity's recruitment has provided better competition for places, believes Chris Chester

Wakefield Trinity’s recruitment for next season has provided them with plenty of competition for places, believes head coach Chris Chester.

Josh Wood joined Trinity on a two-year deal from Salford Red Devils on Monday, becoming the fifth player to sign for the club since the end of last season.

Josh Wood. PIC: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

The hooker joins Ryan Hampshire, Chris Green, Alex Walker and Joe Westerman at Belle Vue for 2020.

Chester hopes that more fresh faces will come through the door before the start of next year but is happy with how his squad is shaping up for the upcoming campaign.

“I am really pleased with what we have brought in,” said Chester.

“And there is a couple more we hope to get over the line and announce shortly.

“Looking at the squad we have got competition for every single place.

“I think Rocky (Ryan Hampshire) can give us that depth at full-back and half-back and he can play on the wing.

“There is plenty of competition for places and I am really looking forward to getting started in pre-season.

“I am excited about signing people like Joe Westerman and Chris Green. But I am hoping we are not quite done yet.”

Chester was pleased with Trinity’s performances in the final few weeks of the 2019 season.

Trinity weren’t given the luxury of competition for places for large parts of last campaign with a number of key players suffering long-term injuries.

Wakefield beat Hull KR and London in the final weeks of the year to secure their Super League status.

And Chester hopes his side will have more luck on the injury front in 2020.

Chester added: “I think the last six weeks really helped, I thought we finished the season really strongly.

“The players that we had missing and sat on the sideline, I had half of my salary cap on the sideline.

“I think the guys that came in did a fantastic job.

“The three of four signings we made just before the transfer window shut gave us a real boost.

“It gave us competition for places and I am fairly confident we have got that next season.

“It was something for about 12 or 13 weeks we didn’t have because we were down to the bare bones.

“We want a little bit of luck with injuries next season.

“We know we are a good side when we are all on the field and there will be no excuses this year.

"It has made me more determined to make sure we are not in that position come the end of next season.”