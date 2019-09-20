Wakefield Trinity's Reece Lyne hoping to prolong season with Great Britain call-up

REECE LYNE is hoping his season isn’t over yet as he aims to step on the plane to New Zealand with the Great Britain Lions.



The Wakefield Trinity centre was named in the 29-man Great Britain Elite Performance squad ahead of the upcoming tests in the Southern Hemisphere.

Great Britain face Tonga in Hamilton on October 26 before tackling New Zealand in Auckland, November 2.

They will face New Zealand for a second time a week later in Christchurch.

A trip to Port Moresby awaits in the final test of the series, as Great Britain go head-to-head with Papa New Guinea.

The Elite Performance squad will be cut from 29 to 25 and be altered to include any of GB’s Australian-based players.

“I am really proud [to be in train-on squad] and it will be great to get on that plane,” said Lyne.

“My club performance determines that and so we will see over the next few weeks how I get on.”

The Trinity centre scored the third try as Wakefield triumphed over London to secure their Super League survival.

It was the second time Lyne had been involved in such a game, playing in the Million Pound Game in 2015 as Wakefield beat Bradford Bulls to stay up.

He said: “The fans have been brilliant all year. It has been a bit of an up and down season, with more downs than we expected.

“The fans have really stuck with us. The club has been really united and that’s what is so special about this place.

“I think my body and my mind were trying to tell me I was nervous, but I felt pretty relaxed.

"I have been in this situation before with the Million Pound Game and I felt we had enough experience to get the job done.

“I was pretty relaxed going into it. Leading up to kick off the nerves kicked in but I knew the boys would do the job.”