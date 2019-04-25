Wakefield Trinity's Tyler Randell and Kyle Wood in contention for Super League trip to Hull FC

Tyler Randell and Kyle Wood could return to Wakefield Trinity's squad for their trip to Hull FC on Sunday.

Wood missed the 26-24 victory over Leeds Rhinos on Monday while Randell hasn't played since the opening game of the season.

The 26-year-old picked up a shoulder injury in Trinity's surprise round one defeat at London Broncos.

However, head coach Chris Chester - who was without a dozen players against the Rhinos - is hopeful the pair will be ready for the trip to East Yorkshire.

"We will hopefully have Kyle Wood and Tyler Randell this week," confirmed the Trinity boss.

"Wood is still struggling with his sternum. Tyler has recovered from his shoulder injury and we might leave him another week, but I am not too sure."

Elsewhere, Craig Kopczak and David Fifita didn't train on Thursday but the pair should still be available for Sunday's fixture.

Kopczak has been struggling with plantar fasciitis, a condition which causes severe pain in the heel, while Fifita picked up a calf strain at Castleford Tigers last week.

With at least 10 Trinity players currently sidelined by injury, Chester may yet add to his squad in the coming weeks.

"We have got a doubt over Craig Kopczak, he has plantar fasciitis that he has been struggling with for a couple of days," Chester added.

"We have got a recruitment meeting on Monday where we will discuss certain targets.

"I would like to bring someone in, we are very, very thin. We have had 20 train today.

"Dave Fifita hasn't trained, but he should be OK for the weekend.

"We are short on a few bodies and barring the two guys I have mentioned, Kyle Wood and Tyler Randell, we are probably looking at another three to four weeks for people like Jacob Miller and Danny Brough.

"Craig Huby, Tom Johnstone and Bill Tupou are obviously long-term injuries."

Chester has heaped praise on new arrival Mason Caton-Brown, who re-signed for the club after the spate of injuries at Belle Vue.

The winger made a try-scoring return against Castleford Tigers and provided an assist for young winger Lee Kershaw against Leeds on Monday.

Chester said: "He has been great, he has been really good.

"He has fit in really well, carried the ball strong and defended well.

"I thought he was outstanding against Castleford and was very good again against Leeds.

"He was in a position he is not familiar with, the last time he played centre was at Castleford last season.

"Credit to Mason, he has slotted in really, really easy.

"We have got a new left edge with Ben Reynolds and Justin Horo, who played back-row [against Leeds].

"And obviously young Lee Kershaw who made over 200 metres and scored a try on debut and did a lot of good things on the field.

"It was a pleasing day for Mason and everyone else on Monday."