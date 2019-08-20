Wakefield Trinity's victory at Hull KR a 'huge relief' for head coach Chris Chester

WAKEFIELD TRINITY'S impressive 38-10 victory at Hull KR on Sunday came as a “huge relief” for head coach Chris Chester.

The Trinity boss watched on as his side kept the Robins scoreless in a dominant second period to take a huge step toward Super League survival.

The pressure had been ramped up on Wakefield and Hull KR on Saturday evening when London Broncos beat Catalans Dragons 17-4 in the south of France.

But Wakefield kept their focus on the task at hand, ending a five-game losing run, much to the delight of their vocal travelling support.

“It is a huge relief more than anything,” admitted the Trinity boss.

“I got fairly emotional after the game. It has been a challenging nine to 10 weeks.

“We have not played well, and coaching is quite a lonely place when things aren’t going well.

“But, yeah, huge relief to get that result but to be honest I didn’t really see it coming.

“We had trained really well all week and then we got off to a really good start and then we conceded two just before half time and we thought, ‘here we go again.’”

Wakefield led 14-0 in the first half before two tries from the hosts reduced the deficit to just four points.

However, a near-faultless second period from Trinity earned them a crucial two points in the fight to avoid relegation.

Chester added: “The approach to the second half, we completed at 91, 92 per cent and made very few errors.

“And we kept them scoreless in that second half as well, and that is impressive.

“That was more like the Wakefield Trinity of rounds eight, nine and 10.”

Wakefield host Wigan Warriors in their next game on September 1 before finishing the season with a trip to Warrington Wolves and a home clash against London on September 15.

And Chester insisted: “We have just got to make sure now that we are consistent over these next three to four weeks, because the job is not done.”