Wakefield Trinity sign academy youngster Connor Bailey on three-year deal

Wakefield Trinity academy forward Connor Bailey has signed a professional three-year deal at Belle Vue.

The loose forward is currently in his second season with the academy, and can also be deployed at half-back, centre and back row.

Bailey is the latest name from the academy to sign a professional deal with the club, with Jack Croft and Yusuf Aydin also penning contracts this past year.

“I’m delighted we have tied Connor down to a long-term deal similar to Yusuf Aydin and Jack Croft," said Trinity's head of youth, Mark Applegarth.

"He has such a well-rounded skill set for his age which makes him very versatile and he has the attitude to match.

"I’m looking forward to seeing him progress after his studies and I think he’s got a great future moving forward.”

Bailey played his amateur rugby at Dewsbury-based community club Shaw Cross Sharks.

And Wakefield boss Chris Chester admits he has been impressed with what he has seen from the 18-year-old this season.

“I have been watching Connor with interest all year," said Chester.

"He impressed me in a reserve game at Hull at the start of the year, when he played a very mature game for his age against a strong Hull team.

"He has all the attributes to be successful in Super League and the challenge for Connor once he finishes his exams will be to make that transition over the next few years.

"I’m looking forward to working with him”.