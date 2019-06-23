Wakefield Trinity U19s 30 Leeds Rhinos U19s 38: Errors prove costly for Trinity as Rob Burrow’s boys make it ten in a row

Rob Burrow’s Leeds Rhinos Under 19s claimed a 10th win of the academy season, beating their hosts in a close encounter at the Mobile Rocket Stadium.

Rhinos scored two tries in the opening 10 minutes, both off Wakefield errors, winger Laim Tindall running back an 80-metre kick return for one and goalkicker Iwan Stephens storming over in the aftermath of a penalty.

Leeds Rhinos playmaker Callum McLelland scored a couple of cheeky chip-chase tries against Wakefield U19s. PIC: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Trinity showed fight and spirit to get back into the game and half-back Connor Bailey chipped over the top for Nico Devittoris to score.

Hooker Lewis Teale levelled the scores on the 20-minute mark. Wakefield were now on the front foot, applying pressure on the Leeds line. But it was Rhinos who scored next against the run, Callum McLelland kicking on and beating team-mate Stephens to the touchdown.

Sam Moorhouse added a fourth try before the half-time break to make it 24-12. The second half could have been won by either side, with the home side coming within one try of levelling the game on three occasions.

James Patrikson opened the scoring in the second period but McLelland restored the advantage with his second chip-and-chase touchdown.

Winger Devittoris scored his second try but again the visitors were quick to restore their advantage through substitute Lewis Delaney. The final few minutes were scrappy from Leeds as Ben Markland was sin binned for taking out Devittoris off the ball. From the penalty and using the extra man in attack, Oliver Greensmith powered his way over to make the score 30-36.

With Wakefield taking the kick off, there was the chance that they could level the game but a knock on ended their chances of claiming an important league point.