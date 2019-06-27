Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants: Chester confident his side can get out of 'tough spot'

Wakefield Trinity boss Chris Chester is confident that his side can produce a performance on Friday to get themselves out of a “tough spot”.

Trinity host Huddersfield Giants tomorrow nigh, looking to end a run of six consecutive defeats in league and cup.

Bill Tupou is set for a return to action tomorrow night.

Wakefield have beaten the Giants twice already in 2019, winning both games by a single point.

“It is a tough spot that we are in at the minute but we can only get ourselves out of it,” said the Trinity head coach.

“And I am fairly confident that we can put in a real good performance on Friday and fingers crossed we can get some kind of result.”

He added: “Huddersfield are in a similar spot to us, in terms of the injuries.

Reece Lyne has signed a new deal at Wakefield.

“And they are lacking that little bit of luck. We are two closely-matched teams.

“But all we are doing this week is focusing on doing everything possible to get a result.”

Bill Tupou will return to the Wakefield side after sitting out the last 12 weeks with a groin injury.

The explosive centre will provide a real threat on the flanks, as Trinity aim to make it a hat-trick of wins over Huddersfield this season.

“We are still missing a hell of a lot quality but to have Bill back gives us that bit of extra go forward that we have been lacking over the last few weeks.

“I think Jacob Miller will be quite pleased as he is starting to get his left edge back.

“I am pleased for Bill, he has come back early. It was a nasty injury that got but he has worked hard on his rehab.

“And credit to the physio department to get him back early.”

Chester was pleased with how his side performed in their 30-6 defeat at Warrington Wolves last weekend.

Trinity opened the scoring after one minute before five unanswered tries condemned them to defeat.

“I thought we attacked really well and defended real tough and the score at the end to make it 30 points, I don’t think we deserved that,” added Chester.

Meanwhile, Wakefield have been given a boost after Reece Lyne and Bill Tupou both signed new deals this week.