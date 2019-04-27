Wakefield Trinity v Hull FC: Chester keen to avoid Easter hangover in East Yorkshire

After a surprise opening day defeat at London Broncos in February, Chris Chester admits he would've "snapped your hand off" to be third in Super League after 12 games.

Wakefield Trinity have been plagued by injuries in 2019, with an astonishing 12 players absent for their 26-24 victory over Leeds Rhinos on Easter Monday.

Action from Wakefield's victory over Leeds on Monday afternoon. PIC: James Heaton.

Trinity are level on points - 14 - with Sunday's opponents Hull FC, where they won 32-12 in mid-March.

And after a gruelling Easter period, the Wakefield chief is keen not to be caught out by a third game in 11 days.

"It is always the third game that kind of catches you out," admitted Chester.

"We need to have a look at some of the GPS scores over the last couple of games and look at the guys who have played big minutes.

"We will make a call on Saturday and if possible try and freshen it up a little bit."

Wakefield have won seven of their first 12 games in Super League and are four points behind second-placed Warrington Wolves.

Chester continued: "If you had of said to me after the London game, that by halfway through the season you would be sat in third spot, I would've snapped your hand off.

"There has been some challenging times.

"That bus journey home from London was probably the most challenging, we got a lot of things wrong that day.

"I held my hand up after the game but I think we have been good.

"The biggest blowout score we have had was against London.

"In the Warrington game we showed plenty of fight and could've nicked it. We could've nicked it in the Saints game.

"The Hull KR game was disappointing but the last four to five weeks have been pretty good.

"We have won four out of our last five, and I am happy as a coach.

"We targeted six from eight and we have managed to get five from eight.

"So, we are not in a bad spot at this moment in time."

Chester was also adamant that his side can't use their injuries as an excuse when they visit Hull on Sunday afternoon.

The Black and Whites sit in fifth, on the same number of points as Wakefield but with a worse points difference.

Trinity have scored more points and conceded less than their Yorkshire rivals this season.

However, Chester insists it will still be a difficult task at the KCOM Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

Chester added: "They will be a tough team to beat.

"They are very hard to beat at home, I know their home form hasn't been great and their away form has been a lot better this year.

"They had a really good result against Hull KR.

"Those derby games take a hell of a lot - not just physically but emotionally - out of the players and you always see a big drop after a big derby.

"I don't like to use the injuries as an excuse.

"I have been pleased with how we have dealt with it and got on with it and not made a great deal about it. We are willing to fight for each other.

"We are in third now but that could soon change with a run of defeats."