Wakefield Trinity v Hull FC: Two more wins should be enough for safety, says Kyle Wood

TWO WINS should be enough to guarantee Wakefield Trinity’s place in Betfred Super League next year, hooker Kyle Wood reckons.

Trinity began round 25 in ninth place, after a run of just one victory from their last 10 league games.

Wakefield Trinity's Kyle Wood.

With five rounds to go they are only two points above bottom club London Broncos, but have a much better for and against.

Wood described tomorrow’s visit of Hull as “massive” and said: “It is crunch time.

“We are in a survival battle and we want to give it all to get that win.”

Wood insisted: “We have just got to look at ourselves and make sure we come into the game full of energy and desire.

Morgan Escare.

“We haven’t put ourselves under massive pressure, we know if we keep working hard that win is just around the corner.

“If we win the next couple of games we’ll be sitting a lot better and the pressure’s off.

“I think we are definitely looking at two wins [to avoid relegation].

“I think if we just won one we are leaving it to other people to do it for us. We need to do the job ourselves and win as many as we can. We definitely need two, but three, four or five would be nice.”

Adam Tangata.

Despite the 26-6 defeat, Wood reckons the tide began to turn in the second half against St Helens last week.

Trinity trailed 20-2 at half-time and he said: “The last couple of games, I think we’ve played quite well.

“Our D [defence] has been there and the effort we really need.

“We have just been lacking in attack so we’ve been working really hard over the last couple of weeks and hopefully it all clicks this week and we get that much-needed win.

“We have definitely got confidence in our defence now and hopefully we can take that in the rest of the season, our attack gets into gear and we can build on that.

“If we do that I think maybe we could win our remaining five games, because we can beat anyone on our day.”

Wood accepts Trinity have a “tough run-in”, but stressed they are focusing week to week.

“If we play the type of rugby we know we can and we get that win, I think we can build on that for the next game and the game after that,” he added.

“Hopefully we keep winning and playing good rugby until the end of the season and that builds for next year.”

Loan signings Morgan Escare and Adam Tangata are both set to make their debut tomorrow and Chris Green – who isn’t allowed to play against his parent club – has also been training.

“It has freshened us up,” Wood said. “Morgan looks really sharp and agile and he can beat defenders. Hopefully he can come in and score a couple of tries and give us a lift.”

Jacob Miller is set to return from injury and James Batchelor and Pauli Pauli are also in contention for a recall to Wakefield’s 17.

Players dropping out are Max Jowitt, George King and Keegan Hirst, who has joined Halifax on loan until the end of the season.

New signing from New Zealand Warriors Tevita Sata is included in Hull’s squad.

Jack Logan is available after an elbow injury and Kieran Buchanan, Danny Washbrook and Josh Bowden also come into contention.

Joe Westerman (ill) and Albert Kelly (rib injury) drop out, along with Green.

Wakefield Trinity: from Annakin, Arundel, Batchelor, Brough, England, Escare, Fifita, Hampshire, Jones-Bishop, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tangata, Tanginoa, Tupou, Wood.

Hull: from Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Bowden, Minichiello, Connor, Matongo, Fash, Lane, Logan, Washbrook, Naulago, Ellis, Buchanan, Satae.

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 3pm.

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan).