Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos: Easter Monday squads named

Coaches Chris Chester and Dave Furner have both named their initial 19-man squad for the Easter Monday derby at Mobile Rocket Stadium, Belle Vue.

Trinity boss Chester has included giant prop Dave Fifita, despite him suffering a calf muscle injury in last Thursday’s two-point defeat at Castleford Tigers.

Wakefield Trinity's Jack Croft. Picture Dean Williams

Second-rower Matty Ashurst (foot) and centre Joe Arundel (pectoral muscle) both drop out after being hurt in that game.

Young second-row/centre Jack Croft and winger Lee Kershaw - who has been playing on loan for Oldham - are named in the 19 for the first time this season and will make their debut if selected.

Chris Annakin and Justin Horo, who did not feature against Tigers, are also in contention.

Furner, the Rhinos coach, has named an unchanged initial squad from the 38-18 Good Friday win over Huddersfield Giants.

Stand-off Callum McLelland and second-row Owen Trout, a product of the Wakefield-based Stanley Rangers club, are in contention to make their Super League debut after being 18th and 19th man against Giants.

Centre Konrad Hurrell retains his place despite a hamstring problem suffered early in the Good Friday game.

There is no place in the initial 19 for Trent Merrin who was due back in England on Saturday following compassionate leave in Australia.

Wakefield Trinity’s initial 19-man squad is: Chris Annakin, Tinirau Arona, Mason Caton-Brown, Jack Croft, Jordan Crowther, David Fifita, Ryan Hampshire,

Keegan Hirst, Justin Horo, Ben Jones-Bishop, Max Jowitt, Lee Kershaw, George King, Danny Kirmond, Craig Kopczak, Reece Lyne, Pauli Pauli, Ben Reynolds, Kyle Wood.

Leeds Rhinos’ initial 19 is: Tom Briscoe, Kallum Watkins, Konrad Hurrell, Ash Handley, Tui Lolohea, Richie Myler, Matt Parcell, Brad Singleton, Brad Dwyer, Liam Sutcliffe, Brett Ferres, Nathaniel Peteru, Mikolaj Oledzki, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Callum McLelland, James Donaldson, Harry Newman, Owen Trout, Wellington Albert.