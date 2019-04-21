Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos: Owen Trout’s primed to tackle his injury-hit hometown club

INJURY-RAVAGED Wakefield Trinity will be without at least two more senior players against visitors Leeds Rhinos today.

Centre Joe Arundel suffered a pectoral muscle injury scoring a try in last Thursday’s 28-26 defeat at Castleford Tigers and has joined the casualty list, along with second-row forward Matty Ashurst (foot).Prop David Fifita sustained damage to a calf muscle against Tigers, but has been named in Trinity’s initial 19-man squad.

Injured, Wakefield's Joe Arundel. PIC: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Others unavailable because of injury include centre and winger Bill Tupou and Tom Johnstone plus first-choice half-backs Jacob Miller and Danny Brough, alongside forwards Anthony England, Tyler Randell, Craig Huby and James Batchelor. Youngsters Lee Kershaw – a winger who has gained experience on loan at Oldham – and centre/second-row Jack Croft have both been drafted into Trinity’s squad and are in contention to make their debut. There could be a recall for forwards Chris Annakin and Justin Horo.

Leeds coach Dave Furner had to name his 19 less than 24 hours after the 38-18 win over Huddersfield Giants on Good Friday and has listed an unchanged 19, but could amend that on medical grounds.

Stand-off Callum McLelland and Wakefield-born second-row Owen Trout are both in contention for their first Betfred Super League appearance. Centre Konrad Hurrell has been included in the 19 despite a hamstring problem. Senior players on Leeds’ injury list are Jack Walker, Adam Cuthbertson, Carl Ablett, Stevie Ward, Dom Crosby, Cameron Smith and Luke Briscoe. Trent Merrin is back from compassionate leave, but is not named in the initial squad. Nathaniel Peteru has been handed a one-game ban following his yellow card on Good Friday, but that will apply against Hull KR this Sunday.

Wakefield Trinity: from Annakin, Arona, Caton-Brown, Croft, Crowther, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, Kershaw, King, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Pauli, Reynolds, Wood.

Injured Wakefield forward, Matty Ashurst. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Leeds Rhinos: from T Briscoe, Watkins, Hurrell, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Parcell, Singleton, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Ferres, Peteru, Oledzki, Jones-Buchanan, McLelland, Donaldson, Newman, Trout, Albert.

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield).

Kick-off: Today, 3pm.