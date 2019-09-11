Wakefield Trinity want to dictate their own Super League survival, insists Adam Tangata

ADAM TANGATA wants Wakefield Trinity to keep their destiny in their own hands ahead of their season-defining clash with London Broncos on Friday night (7.45pm).

Victory for Wakefield will keep them in the top flight, regardless of goings on elsewhere, while a defeat would mean that one of Huddersfield Giants or Hull KR would have to lose against Catalans Dragons or Salford Red Devils respectively.

But Tangata doesn’t want to worry about what other teams are doing when Trinity welcome London to Belle Vue.

“It is at home for us and we would rather take a game into our hands, rather than let other people dictate what goes on with our season,” said Tangata.

“With where we stand in the table, this week is going to be a really good game.

“We would rather just worry about us and control what we can control, than waiting on other results.

"It would have been nice [for Hull KR to beat London], but we go again and know it’s in our hands.”

Wakefield have lost to Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves in their last two outings.

But Tangata feels that Trinity can take plenty of encouragement from those performances, after pushing both of the play-off contenders all the way.

He said: “They are both trying to get into the top five and put their best foot forward.

“We have been competing every week but have been giving ourselves too much to try and bring back.

“We have got a lot of confidence and the boys are looking forward to this week because of how we have been playing in the last few weeks, defensively and offensively.”

Tangata felt Trinity left themselves with too much to do in Warrington on Friday night, after they went in 16-0 down at the interval, adding: “It was a game of two halves. First half we didn’t do a lot with the ball but in the second half we were much better.

Trinity were eventually beaten 23-16 and Tangata said: “We gave ourselves too much to try and bring it back but credit to Warrington they are a good side and showed it.”