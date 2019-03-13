Academy star handed first-team deal with Wakefield Trinity

Promising academy centre Oliver Greensmith has signed a two-year deal with Wakefield Trinity.

The 19-year-old joined the Trinity academy 18 months ago and head of youth Mark Applegarth has described parts of his game as "exceptional."

Greensmith started playing rugby with Crigglestone All Blacks, aged six.

He has gone on to represent Yorkshire at under-17 and under-19 level.

He signed for the Wakefield Academy in 2017 and has continued to impress during his time with his boyhood club.

“I first saw Oliver play in the Category 3 League and he was causing our team all sorts of problems in the local derby with his running, so I invited him down to train with the academy for the professional season," said Applegarth.

"His running game is exceptional, and his skill is getting better and better each week that he’s been training with the academy.

"Michael [Carter] and Chris [Chester] both really like the look of him, and I’m delighted he’s getting this opportunity.

"He’s a Wakefield lad who supports Trinity so every single time he pulls on the shirt you can see how much it means to him and his family.”

Head coach Chester added: “Oliver is a big lad who carries the ball really well and I’m looking forward to getting him training with the first team, and seeing how he develops over the next couple of years.

"He’s still very raw in terms of exposure to the professional game so he’s an exciting prospect who I’ve no doubt will give it his all’.