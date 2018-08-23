Adam Walker handed 20-month ban for doping violation

Wakefield prop Adam Walker has been hit with a 20-month suspension by UK Anti Doping (UKAD) after testing positive for cocaine last July.

The 27-year-old tested positive for the banned substance following a drug test in July 2017, after Trinity's Super League clash against Widnes Vikings.

Walker was subsequently suspended by the RFL from all playing and training activity.

He has been banned from all sport until March 13, 2019 but can return to training this January.

A statement from UK Anti-Doping read: "Adam Walker, of Wakefield Trinity Rugby League Football Club, has been suspended from all sport for a period of 20 months following an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV).

"Mr Walker tested positive for the presence of the prohibited substance benzoylecgonine (a metabolite of cocaine), following an In-Competition test on 14 July 2017, after a match between Widnes Vikings and Wakefield Trinity.

"Mr Walker was charged with an ADRV pursuant to Article 2.1 of the Anti-Doping Rules – “Presence of a Prohibited Substance or its Metabolites or Markers in an Athlete’s Sample."

UKAD Chief Executive Nicole Sapstead said: “While UKAD accepts ADRVs don’t always stem from a deliberate intention to cheat, athletes must always adhere to the principle of strict liability.

“Cocaine is banned in-competition and athletes are solely responsible for what is in their system, regardless of whether there is an intention to cheat or not. Sportspeople must be aware that using cocaine, even out-of-competition, will put them at risk of breaking the anti-doping rules and receiving a long ban.”