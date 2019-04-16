Ben Reynolds returns to Wakefield Trinity squad for derby clash with Castleford Tigers

Ben Reynolds is set to make his competitive debut for Wakefield Trinity at Castleford Tigers on Thursday night.

The former Leigh Centurions half-back has been recalled from his loan at Featherstone Rovers after Danny Brough and Jacob Miller were both ruled out for up to six weeks.

Reece Lyne has been included in Wakefield's 19-man squad despite leaving the field injured on Friday. PIC: James Heaton.

Anthony England has been sidelined by injury after he hobbled off the field during Wakefield's 30-20 win over Wigan Warriors on Friday.

However, in more positive news for Trinity, Kyle Wood and Reece Lyne have both been named in Chris Chester's 19-man squad for Thursday's fixture, despite leaving the field early against Wigan.

Chris Annakin has also returned to the squad after spending the last few weeks on loan at Championship side Dewsbury Rams.

Brough, Miller and England have joined a growing injury list at Belle Vue, with Tyler Randell, Craig Huby, James Batchelor, Tom Johnstone and Bill Tupou already out of action.

Jacob Miller has been sidelined for six weeks. PIC: James Heaton.

Brough broke his thumb early in the game against Wigan while Miller was forced off with a knee injury.

Chester confirmed yesterday: “Broughy played 70 minutes with it. He did it in the first 10 minutes and toughed the game out and then had an x-ray.

“He will need that wiring and he will be missing for six weeks.”

On Miller he added: “He has done his MCL [medial collateral ligament], a grade-two tear.

“He will be out for four to six weeks.”

Reynolds has spent the last month on loan at Featherstone Rovers, playing four times and scoring one try.

The 25-year-old started his career with Castleford Tigers, making a handful of appearances for the club in 2014.

Wakefield Trinity 19-man squad: Chris Annakin, Tinirau Arona, Joe Arundel, Matty Ashurst, Jordan Crowther, David Fifita, Ryan Hampshire, Keegan Hirst, Justin Horo, Ben Jones-Bishop, Max Jowitt, George King, Danny Kirmond, Craig Kopczak, Reece Lyne, Pauli Pauli, Ben Reynolds, Kyle Wood.