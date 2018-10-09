Bill Tupou named Super League's top metre maker

Wakefield Trinity's Bill Tupou was named the Betfred Super League's top metre maker at the 2018 Man of Steel Awards on Monday evening.

The 28-year-old New Zealander racked up 4114 metres in 30 appearances during a stellar season as he helped Wakefield to a second-consecutive fifth-placed finish.

His total of 4114 metres was 265 more than Wigan's Tom Davies who has made the second most metres in Super League this year with 3849.

Wakefield's Reece Lyne was fourth on the metres made chart with 3491, St Helens' Luke Thompson was third with 3633.

Tupou also received a raft of nominations for the Man of Steel award from Huddersfield Giants, Warrington Wolves and Hull FC.

Five Huddersfield players voted for the star centre as their 2018 Steve Prescott Man of Steel while four players from the Black and Whites had the 28-year-old as their number one pick.

England and Warrington prop Chris Hill had the Trinity centre as his number one choice, while two of his teammates also voted for Tupou as their first pick.

All Super League players are given a first, second and third choice in the Man of Steel vote.

Tupou received a total of 69 nominations from his peers with 17 players selecting him as their first choice.

The full breakdown of how each player voted can be viewed on the Super League website.