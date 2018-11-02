Brough on verge of Wakefield return

Danny Brough is on the verge of rejoining Wakefield Trinity - nine years after leaving the club.

The 35-year-old half-back has been in talks with the Belle Vue club about a possible return, as first revealed by the Wakefield Express last week.

Scott Grix is set to for the exit door.

Brough left Trinity for Huddersfield Giants ahead of the 2010 season and has been at the John Smith’s Stadium since. He made 57 appearances for Wakefield in a two-year spell between 2008 and 2009, scoring 19 tries and kicking 203 goals.

Last season he moved up to sixth in the all-time points scorers list, which is still topped by Wakefield legend Neil Fox.

The former Steve Prescott Man of Steel won the Albert Goldthorpe Medal in his first year with Wakefield.

The deal, which is understood to be near completion, will see full-back Scott Grix go the other way.

Grix signed for Trinity from Huddersfield in 2017 but he is now set return to the Giants, where he spent seven years between 2010 and 2016.

Wakefield have already secured the signings of George King, Ben Reynolds and Craig Kopczak and it is believed that Brough’s signature would mark the completion of Chris Chester’s recruitment ahead of the 2019 campaign.