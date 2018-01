Chris Chester has named the Wakefield Trinity squad that will host Huddersfield Giants in their final pre-season friendly on Saturday (kick-off 6pm).

Trinity squad: Chris Annakin, Tinirau Arona, Joe Arundel, Matty Ashurst, Jordan Baldwinson, Mason Caton-Brown, Jordan Crowther, Anthony England, David Fifita, Liam Finn, Scott Grix, Ryan Hampshire, Justin Horo, Tom Johnstone, Ben Jones-Bishop, Max Jowitt, Danny Kirmond, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Pauli Pauli, Bill Tupou, Kyle Wood.