Chris Chester: Wakefield Trinity in high spirits ahead of Wolves test despite injury setbacks

WAKEFIELD TRINITY coach Chris Chester has huge respect for tomorrow’s visitors Warrington Wolves, but says his team will go into the game in high spirits.

Warrington are second in the Betfred Super League table, three places above Wakefield and could go top if they win.

Wakefield's Bill Tupou leaves the field at Hull injured but is likely return sooner than first expected. PIC: Matthew Merrick

“They have got great individuals, but I think collectively they are playing really well,” Chester said.

“They have got Josh Charnley who’s very hard to put down and he generates some ruck speed with his quick play-the-balls.

“They’ve got some big guys who play off the back of that and I’ve been really impressed with Daryl Clark.

“He leads the metres in Super League by a long, long way.

Wakefield's Tom Johnstone leaves game at Hull on astretcher. The knee injury has probably cut short his campaign. PIC: Matthew Merrick

“He is going well and we’ve got to try and somehow find a way of stopping that go-forward.

“Our kicking game is going to be really important and what we do in plays one, two and three defensively is going to be the key to getting anything from this game.”

Trinity will be without their Dream Team left-side pairing of Tom Johnstone and Bill Tupou because of knee damage suffered in last week’s win at Hull and that adds to the scale of the challenge. Johnstone will miss the rest of the season, but Tupou’s injury is not believed to be long term.

Chester said: “I think they are a better side than the team they had last season so it’s going to be a tough game for us, especially with the players we’ve lost, but there’s no excuses. We have got a good side ourselves and we showed the other night, especially in dry conditions, we can beat anybody on our day.”

Warrington Wolves winger Josh Charnley is seen as a significant threat by Wakefield coach, Chris Chester. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Chester added: “The pleasing thing about last week was we found a way to keep Hull off our try line.

“Defensively we were superb, we found a way to defend those big shifts and it helps when you’ve got blokes in the middle who can move really well laterally.

“We will take a lot of confidence from that performance. On the whole it was probably the best we’ve attack and defended combined.”