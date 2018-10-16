Crowther signs new deal with Trinity

Jordan Crowther has extended his stay at Wakefield Trinity after signing a new one-year deal with the club.

The 21-year-old has made 23 appearances for Wakefield since signing a four-year deal as a 17-year-old in 2014.

He became Wakefield's youngest-ever forward in Super League when he made his debut four years ago. The second-rower is also the club's third youngest forward and is Trinity's ninth youngest-ever debutant.

The promising youngster spent large parts of last season on loan at Dewsbury Rams and has also had loan spells with Oxford and York City Knights.

“I am delighted that Jordy has signed a one-year deal at the club," said head coach Chris Chester.

"He’s had to wait patiently for his chance and this season he has had the opportunity to finish off the season really strong.

"I look forward to seeing him grow and develop as a player.”

Crowther added that he was delighted to be staying at his hometown club for a fifth season.

He said: “I am really happy with extending my contract with Wakefield."

"It is my hometown club so it always means a lot playing here.

"I am really looking forward to next year and hopefully kicking on from last season to get more regular game time.”