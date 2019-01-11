Danny Kirmond prepares for 'proud' day with Wakefield Trinity

Danny Kirmond admitted that he never thought he would get a testimonial game as he prepares for Sunday’s clash with Hull FC.

The Trinity veteran will share his benefit game with the Black and Whites’ Danny Washbrook, a player he played with at Belle Vue for four seasons.

Kirmond in action for Trinity last season. PIC: Tony Johnson.

The 33-year-old is in his second spell with Wakefield, having joined on loan in 2010 before securing a permanent move in 2012.

“I am really excited about it, there has been a really good build up to it,” said Kirmond

“Everyone seems really excited, I have had a lot of stuff from people on social media and it is going to be a really proud day.

“I was quite surprised to get a game and to be sharing it with Washy [Danny Washbrook], who was a really good teammate and a really good friend.

Kirmond on the terraces at Wakefield Trinity's Mobile Rocket Stadium. PIC: Bruce Rollinson.

“It is going to be a special day and one I am really looking forward to.”

Kirmond began his career at Featherstone Rovers in 2005 before moving to Super League with the Huddersfield Giants in 2008.

The veteran second-rower was appointed Wakefield captain in 2012, and said that once that happened, he knew he wanted to end his career with the club.

He said: “Once I got the captaincy, I always wanted to finish my career here.

Danny Kirmond.

“I know that was a long way out from where we are now, but that was always the goal.

“I was here when Jason Demetriou had his testimonial, and I can remember how good and how special that was for him.

“So, to be able to try and replicate that would be really nice.”

Kirmond signed a new one-year deal with Trinity last year but has admitted that he doesn’t yet know if this will be his last playing season.

“I have not made a decision,” he responded when asked if this would be his final year.

“I signed a one-year deal last year and I am just enjoying myself really.

“It is one of those things that will look after itself, last year I got a little bit bogged down and a little bit stressed out by it all.

“I just said to my wife that I am not going to go on too long if my body is not right.

“But, at the same time, I am not going to retire too soon either.

“Because the worst thing you can do is retire, and then think a couple of years down the line, ‘why did I do that?’

“You can never get these years back and I am just going to enjoy myself.

“Hopefully it will all look after itself and I can stay injury free.

“And I believe that if I stay injury free, I am good enough to warrant a place in a Super League team.”

