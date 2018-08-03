Eastmoor Dragons’ charity day a huge success as they raise money for Prostate Cancer UK and Wakefield Trinity Physical Disability Rugby League

Eastmoor Dragons’ charity day once again proved to be a massive success and raised much-needed funds.

Last weekend’s staging was the sixth instalment of the popular family event and the wet weather failed to put a dampener on proceedings.

The excellent day helped to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK and Wakefield Trinity Physical Disability Rugby League (PDRL).

It was the PDRL team that took to the field to take on the Dragons’ team, named the ‘Barbarians’ for the day.

Among those starring in the game were PDRL ambassador Keith Mason, and former Wakefield and Doncaster points-scoring legend Dave Noble, who pulled on a Trinity shirt for the first time in 43 years.

Also supporting from the dugout were Alan Hunte and Ikram Butt.

The PDRL’s ranks were also boosted by guest players from Eastmoor, including Lee Whiteley and first team coach Ady Mulcahy.

Following the game, everyone enjoyed food and drinks before an auction, conducted by Robin Brown, was held and there were many generous bids and purchases.

Eastmoor Dragons would like to thank all those who took part and supported the event, including Craig Shephard and his PDRL team for taking part in the game.