Hampshire named number one at Wakefield for 2019

Ryan Hampshire has been handed the number one shirt at Wakefield Trinity for the 2019 season.

The 23-year-old signed a one-year deal with the club earlier this year and now looks set to claim the first-choice full-back spot at the Mobile Rocket Stadium.

The number one shirt was vacated by Scott Grix when he departed for Huddersfield Giants, as part of a swap deal to bring Danny Brough back to Belle Vue.

Brough has taken the number seven shirt for next campaign, left free by Liam Finn, who will play for League One Newcastle Thunder next year.

New signing Craig Kopczak has taken the number 15 jersey while other new arrivals, Ben Reynolds and George King have been handed the number 25 and 22 shirts, respectively.

Australian Jacob Miller will captain Trinity next year while Brough has been named as vice captain .

Hampshire takes the ball forward against Huddersfield Giants. PIC: Tony Johnson.

Danny Kirmond, who has been team captain for the last six and a half years, will remain as club captain.

Youngsters Jack Croft and Yusuf Aydin are among those to earn a squad number for the first time. They will wear the number 32 and 33 shirts respectively.

Pauli Pauli’s squad number has been changed from 15 to 24 while Jordan Baldwinson has gone from 22 to 28.

Meanwhile, a number of Trinity first-team players will pay a visit to the children’s ward at Pinderfields Hospital on Thursday, December 20.

The Wakefield players, along with club mascot, Daddy Cool, will visit the children and deliver Christmas presents.

Fans will be able to play their part by donating presents of their choice.

This can range from Wakefield Trinity merchandise to soft toys, books and other Christmas goodies.

Any supporters that wish to donate a present must bring it to the club shop in the Ridings Centre by Tuesday (December 18), to ensure all presents are delivered.