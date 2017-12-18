Hampshire signs for Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield Trinity have signed half-back Ryan Hampshire on a one-year-deal.

Wakefield-born Hampshire, 22, played for Wigan Warriors and Castleford Tigers before joining Leigh Centurions in 2017. He said: “I am really excited to be able to represent the club that I have followed since I was a young boy and it has come a lot earlier than expected.”

“It has been a long off season for me, waiting to get something sorted but my manager has managed to get the deal finalised over the last couple of days and I am looking forward to get stuck into training.”

Trinity head coach Chris Chester said: “It has taken some work to get there finally got something over the line and I am delighted that Ryan chose to sign with us for a year.

“Ryan certainly gives us some genuine competition in the halves with Finny [Liam Finn], Milky [Jacob Miller] and also Kyle Wood. He is a fantastic young player and I am looking forward to working with him.”