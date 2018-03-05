Hirst signs contract extension at Wakefield Trinity

Keegan Hirst has signed a one-year contract extension at Wakefield Trinity.

The 30-year-old prop, who joined the club in 2017 from Championship side Batley Bulldogs, has since gone on to make 25 appearances after making his debut at home against Leigh Centurions.

Hirst said: “I am thrilled to get the deal over the line. After a successful season last year, not only with the club but on a personal level, it is nice to have a bit of security of a new deal and to be able to concentrate on this season.

“It was a huge gamble for both me and the club to make the move to Super League, but I am thoroughly enjoying playing for Wakefield, it is a great club with a fantastic support network. The more experience I have in a full time environment, the more it will help me improve as a player.”

Head coach Chris Chester said: “It is great to have Keegan on board until 2019. He’s a fantastic player to have in our ranks and not only does he provide excellent competition to our pack but he is also a huge character to have in the squad.

“It’s fantastic that as a club we are able to secure players so early on in the season, so that our whole focus can be on the games ahead.”