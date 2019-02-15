Injury problems mount for Wakefield Trinity after duo forced off against St Helens

Wakefield Trinity’s early-season injury problems have continued to mount.

Danny Kirmond and Craig Huby were both forced to leave the field during Wakefield’s 24-18 defeat against St Helens last Sunday.

Danny Kirmond has sustained a slight tear in his bicep. PIC: John Clifton.

The news comes a week after it was revealed that James Batchelor and Tyler Randell are set for a stint on the sidelines.

Huby suffered a suspected dislocated shoulder in the clash with St Helens while Kirmond sustained a slight tear in his bicep.

Wakefield have no game this weekend, owing to the World Club Challenge, but Trinity physio Ryan Carmody is hopeful that the pair will be back in contention within a couple of weeks.

“Craig had definitely damaged his shoulder. He feels it came out and then relocated back in,” said Carmody.

Chris Chester.

“So, there was no way he would have been coming back on as he was in a lot of pain.

“It is a little bit early at the moment but hopefully it is not too serious. Kirmo [Danny Kirmond] injured part of his elbow, the bottom of his bicep.

“To be fair to Kirmo he tried to carry on [against St Helens] but he was obviously really struggling.

“We have assessed him and he is not too bad, he looks like he has a little tear in part of his bicep.

“Hopefully he won’t be too long and in contention for Catalan.”

Meanwhile, Chris Chester feels that Wakefield will “win more than they lose,” if they can consistently replicate their performance against St Helens.

A late try from Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook snatched all two points last Sunday as Trinity lost their second game of the season.

“I think there was very little between the two teams,” said Chester.

“If we had got the bounce of the ball and a bit of luck, we could have easily got the result.

“But, it wasn’t to be.

“I have said to the guys that if we show that kind of effort every week, we will win more than we lose.

“We needed a response after London and we definitely got it."

Chester heaped praise on his forward pack after they were required to play more minutes following Huby's and Kirmond's injuries.

He said: “Big Dave [Fifita] played some big minutes, I thought he was immense.

“I thought Craig Kopczak, Anthony England, Tinirau Arona and all those guys were really good.”

Danny Brough was sin-binned for the second-week running and the Wakefield boss says that is an area that the stand-off needs to fix.

“He knows how I feel about that,” said Chester.

“But that is something that Danny needs to solve himself.

“Danny is a class player, he has got a great kicking game, he got a 40/20 [against Saints] and caused their full-back some real issues.

“So, if he can sort that part of his game out then I will be happy.

“Having said that, we go down to 12 men and scored a try and I thought we looked comfortable.”

In other news, Trinity forward Lewis Wray has joined League One side Keighley Cougars on a season-long loan.

Wray has been handed the number 27 shirt at Cougar Park and said on social media: “Really pleased to have signed a loan deal with Keighley.

“Can’t wait to get stuck in with the lads this season and run out at the famous Cougar Park. Exciting times ahead for the club.”

Wakefield are next in action on Thursday when they host Catalans Dragons.