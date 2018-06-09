Jacob Miller enjoying new role in Wakefield Trinity’s on-field revival

WAKEFIELD Trinity’s Jacob Miller admits he is having to learn not to play “like a mad goose” under his new remit.

The Australian half-back was inspirational as the West Yorkshire club inflicted a 32-16 defeat on second-placed Wigan Warriors on Thursday night.

However, always one of Super League’s most dynamic playmakers, he has had to take on a more measured role with the experienced Ireland captain Liam Finn currently out of Chris Chester’s team.

Miller has been paired with 23-year-old Ryan ‘Rocky’ Hampshire in the last couple of matches and helped Trinity to two victories, having also won at Widnes Vikings to lift their campaign.

“It felt really good together, tonight,” he said. “Obviously the more you play together the more you get to know each other’s game and each other’s strengths.

“That was definitely the best we’ve felt together and the longer we play together the better it’s going to get.

“My role has probably changed a little with Finny out of the team; I can’t just run around like a mad goose any more, floating about while letting Finny control the game.

“I’ve sort of had to adapt to that a little bit. I’m slowly getting used to it. It’s going to take a little bit more time but the more I do it and keep doing it with Rocky the better it will get.”

Chester said Thursday was the best Wakefield – seventh at the start of this round – had attacked all season.

Their forwards, led by Dave Fifita and Anthony England, were immense.

Miller, 25, admitted: “Obviously, it did feel good beating Wigan.

“We had a good two weeks preparation for this game and planned hard. We knew they were coming off a real tough game against Warrington in the Challenge Cup and we had a good chance to come out and get the win.

“Luckily enough we did that. I enjoyed it – we had some space in the backs – but we can only do that if the big boys go forward. Also in the first half, though, I think we completed something like 14 out of 14 sets.

“It doesn’t matter who you play. If you do that you give yourself a real chance and that’s what probably got us over the line in the end.”

Wakefield host Warrington on Sunday, the side who produced such a stunning performance to dump Wigan out of the Challenge Cup quarter-finals with a 23-0 victory.

“They were unreal in that match, very aggressive,” admitted Miller, who agreed a new deal until the end of 2022 in April. “They’re playing some real good footy at the minute.

“Them and St Helens are definitely the benchmark of the competition. We’re going to have to step our game up again if we want to compete with them again next week. But, as I say, completing 14 from 14, it doesn’t matter who you play, you will give yourself a chance.”

On the Wigan win, Chester admitted: “It’s a nice feeling. We’ve copped a fair bit over the last two or three months from some of our fans but that’s for the ones that have stuck with us.”