Johnstone and Lyne set to make England debuts

Trinity duo Tom Johnstone and Reece Lyne are set to make their England debuts against France tomorrow evening.

England head coach Wayne Bennett has named his side who will face France at the Leigh Sports Village tomorrow night.

Reece Lyne.

Johnstone, who scored 24 tries for Wakefield in 2018, will earn his first England cap ahead of the three-test series with New Zealand.

Lyne has also been given the chance to stake his claim for a starting spot against the Kiwis as he has also been named in the starting line-up for the clash with France.

France will be warming up for their European Championship campaign where they will face Wales, Ireland and Scotland for a place at the 2021 World Cup.

The Wakefield pair are two of eight players who will make their debuts with Jamie Shaul and Oliver Holmes set to start, while Castleford's Adam Milner, Luke Thompson, Robbie Mulhern and Liam Sutcliffe have been named on the bench.

Tickets for the game against France are on sale now at rugby-league.com and are priced at £20 for adults and £5 for juniors.

Our League members can purchase tickets and save 50% on both adult and junior prices.