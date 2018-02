A hat-trick from Tom Johnstone helped Wakefield Trinity to a 28-6 victory at Hull KR in their first outing of the Betfred Super League season.

Johnstone crossed twice in the first half to complement touchdowns from Bill Tupou and Liam Finn as Trinity eased into an 18-0 lead at the break.

Chris Clarkson bagged Rovers’ only try of the game on the resumption but Johnstone completed his hat-trick before Ryan Hampshire wrapped-up the victory with a try on his Wakefield debut.