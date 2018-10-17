King makes Wakefield move

Wakefield Trinity have today confirmed the signing of Ireland international George King on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old will make the switch from beaten Grand Finalists, Warrington Wolves, who also reached the Challenge Cup Final this season.

The former Wire forward scored in this year's Challenge Cup Final at Wembley as the Wolves were beaten by Catalans Dragons.

King was part of the Warrington side that won the League Leaders' Shield in 2016, as well as reaching the Challenge Cup and Grand Finals in the same campaign.

The Huddersfield-born forward has made 97 appearances for the Wolves since he made his debut for the club in 2014.

And the new Wakefield signing has explained his reasons for putting pen to paper on a deal with Trinity.

He said: "I spoke with Chris Chester at Wakefield and he told me the vision and dream that the club has and I just wanted to be part of a new environment.

“It is like any day-to-day job, sometimes you just feel like you need to do something new and it came to that stage.

"I am really looking forward to it and being able to meet the rest of the lads in pre-season.”

King will meet his new teammates when Wakefield return to pre-season at the beginning of November.

Head coach Chris Chester believes the Ireland international will add some "toughness" to his Wakefield pack.

“George will add some real toughness to what already is a big pack," said Chester.

"He will bring plenty of energy to the group and I am really pleased that he has chosen to sign for Wakefield for the next couple of seasons.

"I look forward to working with him and seeing what he can bring to the side.”