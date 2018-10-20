Knights tour is a real step into the unknown for Wakefield Trinity ace Batchelor

WAKEFIELD TRINITY forward James Batchelor admits England Knights’ tour to Papua New Guinea is a step into the unknown.

Batchelor toured Australia with England academy two years ago, but reckons Papua New Guinea, where rugby league is the national game, will be a completely new experience.

James Batchelor in training for England Knights.

The Knights will train in Brisbane before decamping to Papua New Guinea for next Saturday’s first Test in Lae and Batchelor admitted he has little idea of what to expect.

“We’ve been told bits and bats and I’ve spoken to a couple of people who have been before with England teams in the mid-90s,” Batchelor said.

“They’ve told me a few things and I know it will be different, but I’m looking forward to it.

“I didn’t really play for Wakefield at the start of the season so I feel like I’ve just got into the team and it’s good to keep that momentum going for another three weeks afterwards and hopefully take it into next season.”

James Batchelor.

The Knights squad has been revived, for the first time since 2013, with a view to preparing players for the next two World Cups.

“The people in here are being looked at as the internationals of the future,” Batchelor said.

“It’s really exciting, they are all good lads and now it’s just getting on the same wavelength. People have their own calls from their own clubs, but as soon as we get on the same wavelength it’ll be great. Already you can see partnerships growing.”