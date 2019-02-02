London Broncos v Wakefield Trinity: Chris Chester’s wary of the threat posed by Broncos

WAKEFIELD TRINITY know exactly what sort of challenge they will face at London Broncos tomorrow.

It is the second successive year they have opened their Betfred Super League campaign away to the promoted team.

A repeat of last season’s 28-6 victory at Hull KR would be ideal for Trinity, but coach Chris Chester knows his side will be facing fired-up opposition who have an advantage on their artificial surface in Ealing.

Recalling the round one fixture 12 months ago, Chester said: “You tell from the kick-off they were up for it.

“The scoreline didn’t reflect how close that game was.

“It was nip and tuck until probably the last 10 minutes when we scored a couple of tries.

“London are going to be full of beans and we are playing on a surface we’ve not done a great deal of training on, though we had a couple of days up in Newcastle and used the 4G facility there.

“They will have the edge there. The two good years we’ve had should stand us in good stead, but we certainly won’t be taking London lightly.”

Broncos finished second in the Championship last year, but pulled off a stunning win at Toronto Wolfpack in the million pound game.

“We know it’ll be difficult,” added Chester who was a team-mate of London coach Danny Ward at Hull KR 12 years ago. “They caused some upsets last year in the middle-eights and Wardy has done a fantastic job with them.

“He is certainly going to have them ready for game one.

“We’ve just got to make sure we prepare the right way.”

Off-season signings Danny Brough, George King and Craig Kopczak have been named in Trinity’s 19-man squad, but knee injury victims Pauli Pauli and Craig Huby remain on the casualty list. Recruits Luke Yates, Ryan Morgan, Nathan Mason, Greg Richards and Matty Fozard could all make their competitive debut for London.

London Broncos: from Abdull, Adebiyi, Battye, Cunningham, Dixon, Fleming, Fozard, Gee, Ioane, Kear, Lovell, Mason, Morgan, Pelissier, Pitts, Richards, Walker, Williams, Yates.

Wakefield Trinity: from Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Batchelor, Brough, Crowther, England, Fifita, Hampshire, Horo, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, King, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Randell, Tupou, Wood.

Referee: Tom Grant (Leeds).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 3pm.