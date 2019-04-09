Mason Caton-Brown ready to wing his way back for Wakefield Trinity

FORMER WAKEFIELD Trinity winger Mason Caton-Brown is a natural fit to replace the club’s injured star Tom Johnstone, coach Chris Chester admits.

Johnstone is due to undergo a knee reconstruction this week. He suffered his second anterior cruciate ligament injury in three seasons during Trinity’s win at Hull last month and will be sidelined for the rest of the year.

That has left a vacancy on Wakefield’s left-wing and Chester confirmed the club have spoken to Caton-Brown’s agent. The ex-London Broncos and Salford Red Devils flier joined Trinity in 2017 and scored 21 tries in 24 Betfred Super League appearances before moving to Toronto Wolfpack midway through last year.

He has since left the Canadian outfit and Chester said he is “one option among others”. But the coach admitted: “He probably would be the perfect fit.

“He knows the club and knows what we are all about.

“It’s not like he would be starting afresh, he knows our style of play here, but there are a couple of others we are talking to as well.”

Johnstone’s centre partner Bill Tuopu is also set for surgery this week on the groin injury he sustained in a home win over Salford at the end of last month. The 28-year-old, who joined Johnstone in last year’s Super League Dream Team, is expected to be out of action for three months.

The good news for Trinity is hooker Tyler Randell, out since picking up a shoulder injury in the round one defeat at London Broncos in February, is expected back at the end of this month. Chester said: “It’s important to get a body back and it will give Woody (Kyle Wood) a bit of a breather.

“He has been playing 80 minutes and doing a lot of defending so it would be good to possibly give him a rest over the Easter period, but we will see how we go.”

May could also see the return of forward James Batchelor – who has also been sidelined since the London game with a knee problem – and prop Craig Huby, who dislocated a shoulder in the round two home defeat by St Helens.

“We’ve just got to manage the next couple of months before we get a couple of big guns back,” Chester said.