Miller: “We have nothing to lose, so we can play a bit of stress-free footy."

Stand-off Jacob Miller says that there is a positive feeling in the Wakefield Trinity squad ahead of their Super 8s fixtures.

Trinity travel to Hull FC this evening hoping for a response following their defeat at Huddersfield Giants in their final regular season game.

Miller says Wakefield’s first target is to be the best of the rest, as he has conceded that reaching the top four is probably a stretch too far.

He said: “The mood is really good with the players, we are glad that we are in the Super 8s.

“You want to make sure you are out of the bottom four and then see how far you are from the top four.

“It is a new start now and a new competition and it is probably unlikely that we are going to make the four.

“But we are definitely going to go down our own way and do our best to slide in there.

“But if we can’t do that we want to be the next one out of it.”

Wakefield would need to make up eight points to secure a top-four finish with only seven games left to play.

Miller continued: “It is going to be very hard.

“But if we can’t make it we want to keep building on the season that we have had and also build towards next year.”

Miller feels that Trinity’s position will allow them to play with more freedom in the 8s.

The Australian half-back is hopeful that Wakefield can entertain the home support in their three home games.

He added: “We have nothing to lose, so we can play a bit of stress-free footy. That suits us but it will suit some other teams as well.

“I suppose when you have two teams who are in a similar position to us you might see some exciting games and some exciting tries.

“And there will be some carefree rugby which will be good for the fans.”