Minards appointed new Wakefield Trinity chairman as Carter becomes chief executive

Wakefield Trinity have appointed John Minards as its non-executive Chairman – with current chairman Michael Carter switching to the role of chief executive.

As part of a restructured board, Chris Brereton – who helped takeover the then struggling club with Carter in 2013 – has stood down.

Minards, a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, said: “I am delighted and honoured to have been asked to take over as chairman of this great Club.

“Having been born and bred in Wakefield, and a ‘committed’ supporter for over 40 years, this club is really in my blood.

“It is a very proud day for me. In my years following Trinity I have seen a real rollercoaster of ups and downs. But the progress we have seen in the past five years under Michael and Chris’ leadership has brought financial stability and a really exciting team on the field.

“The big challenge remaining is the move to a stadium fit for the 21st century. I’m looking forward to focussing my efforts to ensure this is finally achieved.”

Carter, who has seen Trinity finish fifth in each of the last two seasons, will carry on with the day-to-day running of the club. He said: “John has been a shareholder for the past four years and his experience in the corporate world will bring additional levels of structure and governance as we take the club to the next level.

“John has been a constant source of advice over the last four years and becoming chairman will strengthen the club immeasurably.”

Brereton said, “After five years working with Michael at the helm of Trinity, I’ve decided it’s the time to step down and spend more time with my other business interests.

“It’s certainly been a rollercoaster but with more highs than lows. I feel the club’s in great shape on the field and look forward to following its fortunes as a spectator going forwards.”