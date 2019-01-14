Plenty to work on for Wakefield Trinity after victory over Hull FC, says Chris Chester

Chris Chester insists that Wakefield Trinity still have plenty to work on before they begin their Super League season against London Broncos on February 3.

The Wakefield head coach watched from the sidelines as his Trinity side came from behind twice to beat Hull FC 30-24 in their first friendly of 2019.

Bill Tupou stretches out to score for Wakefield. PIC: John Clifton.

But despite battling back in both halves, Chester was less than pleased with the performance.

"I am a little bit disappointed with the first 40 minutes," he said.

"We scored off the first good-ball set and then we tried to force the pass for the next 15 to 20 minutes.

"I think there was eight sets were didn't touch the ball. I thought there was some soft contact and we looked a little bit flimsy at times.

Tom Johnstone scored a hat-trick as Wakefield secured victory over Hull FC. PIC: John Clifton.

"The positives are that we won the game, and came from behind not just once but twice.

"There is a hell of a lot to work on, we are probably not where we thought we were.

"It is a pre-season game, it is always very different but the conditions were pretty tough for both teams.

"But we need to be better individually and collectively."

Danny Kirmond and Danny Washbrook were sharing the testimonial game at Belle Vue, the pair having played at Wakefield together between 2012-2015.

Kirmond opened the scoring with the first try of the afternoon before Hull hit back through Washbrook.

Scott Taylor and Micky Paea put the Black and Whites further ahead before three unanswered tries put the hosts in front at the break.

Tom Johnstone scored the first of his three tries before Bill Tupou's effort brought Trinity to within two points.

Matty Ashurst put Johnstone in for his second three minutes before the interval to help give the home side a half-time lead.

Ratu Naulago crossed three minutes into the second half, but strong defence from Wakefield for the remainder of the contest kept Hull out.

That laid the platform in attack as two tries in the final five minutes secured the victory for Trinity.

Ryan Hampshire dotted down under the posts after stepping through the defensive line, a try which was converted by Kirmond.

The win was sealed in the final minute when Max Jowitt's superb pass allowed Johnston to stroll over for his hat-trick.

"We stood up in the second half, I was really pleased with James Batchelor, I thought he was very good for us," added Chester.

"I was pleased with Craig Huby out there, he played some decent minutes.

"There are a few guys there that have made my job pretty easy for round one.

"With the ball we are still not quite clicking but, again, I am not too fussed.

"The disappointing thing is how easy they got over our tryline in that first half."

The Wakefield boss reserved special praise for full-back Jowitt, saying: "I thought he was excellent today, probably our best player.

"Every time that ball goes up in the air, you know that 99.9 per cent of the time he is going to catch it.

"He defended well and he attacked well and came up with some big plays defensively.

"He wants that number one jersey and he has got some competition there with Ryan Hampshire, who I thought, towards the back of the second half, was very good and he got a great individual try."