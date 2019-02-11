Pride restored despite defeat to Saints insists Wakefield Trinity boss Chester

BOSS CHRIS Chester reckons Wakefield Trinity will win more games than they lose if they can keep playing like they did in their 24-18 home defeat by St Helens.

Trinity are without a victory after two rounds of Betfred Super League, but pushed last year’s league leaders all the way before being beaten by a converted try in the 78th minute.

Wakefield's Craig Huby receives on-field treatment for a suspected dislocated shoulder. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

It was a much-improved performance after the 42-24 defeat at London Broncos in their opening game and Chester felt some pride was restored.

“To lose in that manner is tough and disappointing, but I thought there was a lot of effort,” he said.

“I thought there was very little between the two teams – a bounce of the ball, a bit of luck and we could well have got the result.

“It wasn’t to be, but I’ve said to the guys if we keep turning up with that kind of effort every week we will win more than we lose.

Wakefield Trinty's David Fifita had an impactful game against St Helens. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

“We needed a response after last week and we definitely got it, though we are still disappointed we didn’t get the two points.”

The scores were level at half-time and Trinity put Saints under pressure for much of the second 40, but managed only one more try.

“We were pretty pleased we had gone in at half-time at 10-apiece,” Chester added.

“I thought we had plenty of good ball to maybe put a few more points on, but it wasn’t to be.”

Saints’ winning try came after Regan Grace returned Danny Brough’s kick and Chester admitted the chase let his side down.

Trinity had a spell down to 12 men when Brough was sin-binned for dissent and were hampered by injuries to Danny Kirmond and Craig Huby who had both been called up after missing the game at London.

Huby was hurt in the final tackle of the first half and Chester said: “I am led to believe it is a dislocated shoulder.

“We lost Kirmo eight minutes into the second half so big Dave [Fifita] played some minutes in the middle.

“I thought he was immense and Craig Kopczak and Anthony England and T [Tinirau] Arona were really good.”