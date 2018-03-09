Randell returns for Wakefield Trinity’s trip to Wigan Warriors

Hooker Tyler Randell has returned form injury to bolster Wakefield Trinity’s 19-man squad ahead of the Betfred Super League trip to Wigan Warriors on Sunday.

Randell, Justin Horo and Reece Lyne have returned to Chris Chester’s squad, with Jordan Baldwinson, Mason Caton-Brown and Joe Arundel making way.

Trinity squad: Tinirau Arona, Matty Ashurst, Anthony England, David Fifita, Liam Finn, Scott Grix, Ryan Hampshire, Keegan Hirst, Justin Horo, Craig Huby, Tom Johnstone, Ben Jones-Bishop, Danny Kirmond, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Pauli Pauli, Tyler Randell, Bill Tupou, Kyle Wood.