Still plenty to work on, admits Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester

WAKEFIELD TRINITY’S most recent win was one of their best in Super League, but boss Chris Chester will not allow any back slapping.

Trinity can go into Sunday’s visit of Hull KR on a high from a 35-18 demolition of Leeds Rhinos at Emerald Headingley.

Brad Dwyer runs into Ryan Hampshire.

That was their second successive victory after defeats in their first two Betfred Super League matches.

Chester rated it as “one of the best” results of his three years in charge, but warned Trinity need to keep improving.

In particular, the coach admitted his team looked “vulnerable” on their left-edge.

He said: “I was disappointed with the two soft tries we let in at the end.

“When they went down to 12 men we tried throwing balls over the top and just forcing the pass.

“I was disappointed with the way we managed that last 10 minutes when they lost Trent Merrin [to the sin-bin].

“To concede two tries was really disappointing.”

Chester added: “There’s plenty for us to fix up – the message to the guys is we are not where we wanted to be.

Cameron Smith takes on Kyle Wood.

“We are two wins from four, we wanted to be three from four.

“We have got some catching up to do, but it was important we put in a really good performance.

“Leeds are a good side and, barring the first 10 minutes, I thought we were really good value.”

Chester stressed Trinity have to maintain their recent momentum this weekend in a game they will be fancied to win.

“We’re not getting ahead of ourselves and there’ll be no back slapping this week,” he insisted.

“It is important we just keep improving.”

Winger Tom Johnstone’s hat-trick grabbed the headlines, but Chester felt his forwards laid the platform for the result at Leeds. Trinity have a big pack who are having to play longer following the reduction in permitted changes from 10 to eight and fears they would not cope have proved unfounded.

Explaining his game plan for the clash with Leeds, Chester said: “Having looked at their team and noticing Cameron Smith was playing in the halves we thought there was a decent opportunity there to try and get some metres.

“Rocky Hampshire is a full-back, Cameron Smith is a lock/back-row. We thought we could get some real good joy down that left edge.

“Defensively we spoke about their big players and, for us, it was about making sure we limited their off-loads and made sure we set the threat side – which was Konrad Hurrell – first.

“We rectified that after 10-15 minutes. I was delighted with the response and we scored some great tries.

“I thought that left edge was outstanding and Broughy’s [Danny Brough’s] kicking game again was good, but credit to those big middles of ours.

“A lot has been said about our pack and going down to eight interchanges would we struggle?

“I think it was evident we’re not going to struggle with it.

“We have been building something these last two or three weeks. We played well against Saints and were unlucky not to get the result.

“We played well against Catalans, or certainly defended well, but [Friday night] was pretty special.”