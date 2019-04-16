Super League: Mason Caton-Brown wings in for second spell with Wakefield Trinity

PACY WINGER Mason Caton-Brown is set to make his second debut for Wakefield Trinity in tomorrow’s derby at Castleford Tigers.

The former London Broncos and Salford Red Devils flier joined Trinity ahead of the 2017 season and scored 26 tries in 27 appearances before signing for Toronto Wolfpack midway through last year.

Wakefield Trinity coach, Chris Chester. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

After leaving the Canadian club he had a spell playing rugby union sevens and has been brought back to Mobile Rocket Stadium, Belle Vue, to cover for long-term casualty Tom Johnstone.

“I’m glad I’ve been given this opportunity to come back to Wakefield and carry on doing what I was doing from my time here before,” said the 25-year-old who has signed until the end of this season.

“All the boys have already started welcoming me so I’m looking forward to starting back with them.

“I’ve been following the team and they’ve been doing really well, so I just can’t wait to get involved.”

Wakefield Trinty's recalled half-back, Ben Reynolds.'PIC: Bruce Rollinson

Trinity coach Chris Chester named only 18 players in his initial squad for tomorrow’s game, but confirmed Caton-Brown will be added.

“He will be straight in,” Chester said.

“There’s no better way to start his second spell than a big derby against Cas.

“I can’t wait to see him in the red, white and blue again.”

Caton-Brown has played alongside most of Trinity’s current squad and is familiar with their style of play.

Chester added: “He knows what we are all about and we know what he is all about.

“He is a good fit for the club.

“He had two good years here and I am really pleased we have got some competition in the outside-backs.

“He will give us some real quality to add to what is already a good back line.”

Half-back Ben Reynolds has been named in Trinity’s squad for tomorrow after being recalled from a loan spell with Featherstone Rovers.

Reynolds, signed from Leigh Centurions in the off-season, is set to make his Wakefield debut following injuries to first-choice pivots Jacob Miller and Danny Brough.

Also in contention is Chris Annakin who has been recalled from a loan spell at Dewsbury Rams.